8 months ago
BRIEF-EQL Pharma receives SEK 6.3 mln in capital via exercise of warrants
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 16, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-EQL Pharma receives SEK 6.3 mln in capital via exercise of warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - EQL Pharma AB :

* Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited has exercised 973,000 warrants of TO3

* Cadila received 2 million TO3 with a strike price 6.5 Swedish crowns and duration until December 15, 2016 in connection with the directed share issue in October 2015

* A total of 973,000 warrants TO 3 exercised (about 49 percent of all TO 3), which means EQL Pharma will receive about 6.3 million Swedish crowns ($672,466.24)

* Cadila have, following the subscription of the new shares, 29,9% of capital and votes of EQL Pharma AB

Source text: bit.ly/2hBM4xe

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.3685 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

