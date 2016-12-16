UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen share issue linked to merger at lower end of guidance

(Adds detail on share issue, guidance)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* The number of shares RBI will issue to pay to owners of its parent company Raiffeisen Zentralbank under their planned merger is at the lower end of a range announced in October

* The number of RBI shares issued will increase by 35,960,583, or 10.9 percent, to 328,939,621

* The October guidance was for its shares in issue to increase by roughly 10-13 percent

* RZB and RBI have passed resolution on merger exchange ratio

* Current RBI free float percentage will be 34.9 percent following execution of transaction

* Extraordinary general meeting of RBI which is to vote on merger, requiring a 75 percent majority of share capital present, is planned for Jan. 24, 2017