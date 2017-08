STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - ** Jan Wareby, board member at eyetracking firm Tobii, bought 15,400 shares in the firm on Dec. 16, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Friday Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx

** Shares bought for 65.55 SEK/share, totalling around 1 million SEK