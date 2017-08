Dec 16 (Reuters) - Agora SA :

* Signs preliminary agreement for sale of perpetual usufruct rights to undeveloped plot of land in Warsaw, Poland

* The total sale price is 19.0 million zlotys ($4.48 million) net and positive impact of this transaction on the company's and Agora Group's operating result (EBIT) in 2017 may amount to about 8.3 million zlotys

