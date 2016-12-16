FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Societe De La Tour Eiffel announces success of capital increase for around 140 million euros
#Financials
December 16, 2016 / 5:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Societe De La Tour Eiffel announces success of capital increase for around 140 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Societe De La Tour Eiffel SA :

* Announces success of capital increase with maintenance of preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately 140 million euros ($146.38 million)

* 2,145,062 new ordinary shares have been subscribed for representing approximately 81 pct of the new ordinary shares to be issued

* The proceeds of the capital increase will contribute to finance an acquisition project in Nanterre with a value of 145 million euros (excluding rights) by the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9564 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

