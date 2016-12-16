FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 6:08 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Xbiotech says received Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues from EMA for Xilonix - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Xbiotech Inc -

* Xbiotech-Announced it received Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues from European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

* Major objections remain relating to clinical and quality matters for Xilonix

* Xbiotech Inc- Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues in connection with company's marketing authorization application for Xilonix

* No objections remain regarding non-clinical aspects of co's marketing authorization application for Xilonix

* Xbiotech Inc - Company believes CHMP's requests are addressable

* Xbiotech - Plans to submit responses to List Of Outstanding Issues within 60 days, in line with updated regulatory timetable. Source text: (bit.ly/2hPfUyC) Further company coverage:

