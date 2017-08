Dec 19 (Reuters) - Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB :

* To issue 250,000 new shares towards Erik Hedlund

* Issue to generate proceeds of about 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($266,943)

* Issue price is 10.10 crowns per share

* Erik Hedlund to be proposed as board member

Source text: bit.ly/2i75fvl

Further company coverage: