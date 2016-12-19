FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sopharma announces tender offer for Unipharm shares
December 19, 2016 / 5:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sopharma announces tender offer for Unipharm shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Unipharm AD :

* Informs about the receipt on Dec. 14 of a tender offer by Sopharma AD for the acquisition of shares from the rest of the shareholders of Unipharm AD

* The tender offerer, Sopharma AD, has declared that it does not own 1,342,234 shares i.e. 22.37 percent of the total number of common shares issued by Unipharm AD and therefore addresses the current tender offer to the rest of the shareholders of Unipharm AD, in order to acquire their shares

* The Financial Supervision Commission has not yet taken a position on the proposed tender offer.

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
