BRIEF-Sopharma announces tender offer for Unipharm shares

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Unipharm AD :

* Informs about the receipt on Dec. 14 of a tender offer by Sopharma AD for the acquisition of shares from the rest of the shareholders of Unipharm AD

* The tender offerer, Sopharma AD, has declared that it does not own 1,342,234 shares i.e. 22.37 percent of the total number of common shares issued by Unipharm AD and therefore addresses the current tender offer to the rest of the shareholders of Unipharm AD, in order to acquire their shares

* The Financial Supervision Commission has not yet taken a position on the proposed tender offer.

