8 months ago
December 19, 2016 / 11:07 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Perpetual Ltd receives offer from Spicers to acquire all SPS units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Perpetual Ltd :

* All-scrip offer from Spicers Limited to acquire 100% of the Paperlinx Step-Up Preference Securities (SPS Units) that it does not already own

* Entered into a scheme implementation agreement with Spicers to simplify Spicers' capital structure

* If trust scheme is implemented Spicers will acquire all SPS units in SPS trust that it does not already own

* As consideration spicers will issue 545 ordinary shares in spicers for every 1 SPS unit transferred to it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

