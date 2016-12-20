FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
December 20, 2016 / 9:02 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Opera Software CEO says focus on existing business, not to divest more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa CEO Lars Boilesen told Reuters on Tuesday:

* Boilesen said sale of Opera TV came on request from Moore Freres and at a good price

* Said focus going forward is to develop existing business, not to divest more

* To develop the four remaining business areas is the only strategy the firm have

* Nevertheless CEO will not rule out more sales if right offer shows up

* A tough market persists for mobile advertising, might take 5-6 months to see improved market

* Firm needs to streamline mobile advertising business and take a close look at costs

* Sale of consumer business earlier this year took a lot of time an focus and that will change now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

