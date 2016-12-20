FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 10:04 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Attica Bank Q3 pre-tax loss shrinks to 19.1 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Attica Bank :

* Said on Monday The Group pre-tax result was a loss of 19.1 million euro ($19.83 million) against a loss of 483.6 million euros in Q3 2015

* In Q3 Group displayed an after-tax loss of 15.5 million euros against a loss of 273.5 million euros in Q3 2015

* Q3 total comprehensive income after tax consisted of a loss of 16.6 million euros against a loss of 271.7 million euros in Q3 2015

* The CET1 ratio on a consolidated ratio was 15.23 percent as at 30.09.2016

* The interest margin in Q3 2016 was increased to 61 percent compared to 55 percent in Q3 2015

Source text: bit.ly/2hUKxzt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9631 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

