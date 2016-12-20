FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carnival reports Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.83 per share
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 2:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Carnival reports Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.83 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp

* Expects FY 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up about 2.5 percent

* Carnival Corporation & PLC reports record full year and record fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.60

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year

* says as a result of higher fuel prices, forecasted fuel costs for 2017 are expected to increase about $200 million compared to prior year

* Qtrly total revenue $ 3,935 million versus $ 3,711 million

* net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for Q1 are expected to be higher by about 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year

* expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be up approximately 1.0 percent compared to prior year

* says expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 2.5 percent compared to prior year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

