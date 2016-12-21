BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Erne Ventures SA :
* Said on Tuesday that unit from its capital group, VR Visio Group, published on Steam platform its first virtual reality game 'Drone Hunter VR'
* The game is available on Oculus and HTC Vive
* VR Visio plans to debut on NewConnect market in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg