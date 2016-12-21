BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to buy the remaining 49 pct in Compagnie de Gestion Privee Monegasque SAM (owner of 100 pct of CGM Italia SGR) effective on Dec. 31, 2017
* The acquisition is an implementation of what envisaged by the put&call options in the original agreement
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg