* Said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to buy the remaining 49 pct in Compagnie de Gestion Privee Monegasque SAM (owner of 100 pct of CGM Italia SGR) effective on Dec. 31, 2017

* The acquisition is an implementation of what envisaged by the put&call options in the original agreement

