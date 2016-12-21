BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Risanamento SpA :
* Said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with the Italian tax office related to the fiscal periods between 2003 and 2008
* Committed to paying 34.6 million euros ($36.00 million) of 205 million euros of taxes, sanctions and interests through 16 three-month instalments
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg