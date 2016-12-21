BRIEF-Arnav Corp says board to consider expansion into broadcasting industry
* says board to consider expansion into broadcasting industry
Dec 21 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Tuesday that under dividend policy its management will propose to the shareholders' general meeting the annual dividend payments at a level of above 1 zloty ($0.24) per share, but not more than 70 pct of the consolidated net profit for the given fiscal year
* The dividend policy will be applied from the distribution of the consolidated net profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
($1 = 4.2359 zlotys)
* Says it to dispose 114,100 treasury shares instead of 130,000 shares via private placement for totally 125,151,726 yen, with subscription date on Dec. 26 and payment date on Dec. 27
* Mcclatchy acquires the (durham, nc) herald-sun from paxton media group