Dec 21 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Tuesday that under dividend policy its management will propose to the shareholders' general meeting the annual dividend payments at a level of above 1 zloty ($0.24) per share, but not more than 70 pct of the consolidated net profit for the given fiscal year

* The dividend policy will be applied from the distribution of the consolidated net profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.2359 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)