BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
Dec 21 Gateway Real Estate AG :
* Said on Tuesday had acquired a commercial property portfolio, the transition of benefits and burdens is planned for the second quarter of 2017
* With a purchase price of more than 30 million euros ($31.24 million) is expanding its portfolio of office and commercial properties, as well as retail space, to a total of ten property sites
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg