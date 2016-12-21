U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Sviaz-Bank:
* Says signs agreement to provide 4 billion roubles ($65.46 million) credit to LSR Group
* Renewable and non renewable credit lines with three years limit are opened
* LSR Group to use credit for replenishment of working capital
Source text: bit.ly/2hSJYXo
($1 = 61.1048 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017