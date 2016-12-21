U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
MILAN Dec 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares pull back from year's highs, STOXX down 0.3 pct
** Monte Paschi rises from record low to turn positive briefly, now down 5 pct
** Italy parliament approves govt request to hike debt for bank rescue
** Spanish lenders down sharply after EU court ruling
** M&A activity buoys Actelion, Mediaset, Dormakaba
** Volkswagen rises after new dieselgate settlement (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: