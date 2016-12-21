Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 MSC Group AB :
* Said on Tuesday buys Capo Marknadskommunikation AB and carries out non-cash issue
* Signed agreement with Lorentzons i Grenna Aktiebolag and Hans Thoursie AB to buy all 1,000 shares in Capo Marknadskommunikation
* Payment for acquired shares is partly done by cash consideration of 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($377,586), partly through non-cash issue of 1.5 million series B shares in company
* Cash future additional purchase price may be paid provided Capo Marknadskommunikation AB reaches certain results during 2018 and 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.2694 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.