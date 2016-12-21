BRIEF-Blackstone in talks to take stake in assets of Energy Transfer Partners - CNBC, citing DJ
* Blackstone in talks to take stake in assets of Energy Transfer Partners; deal could be valued around $5 billion - CNBC, citing DJ
Dec 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* French online mortgage broker Meilleurtaux and owner Equistone Partners say in talks to sell controlling stake to Goldman Sachs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
ICAHN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MARKET ON THE SHORT TERM
* Ancora Advisors - "believes that urgent and substantial change" is needed on Edgewater technology board