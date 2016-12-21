Dec 21 Vindico Group AB :

* Vindico's wholly-owned AB Gothia Kameraövervakning unit has during last quarter of 2016 implemented upgrades of camera systems and installations in Biskopsgården, Gothenburg

* Order value is of about 40,000 Swedish crowns ($4,336)

* Assignments for City of Gothenburg will run over 4-year period

Source text: bit.ly/2hTBoaF

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.2259 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)