Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Vindico Group AB :
* Vindico's wholly-owned AB Gothia Kameraövervakning unit has during last quarter of 2016 implemented upgrades of camera systems and installations in Biskopsgården, Gothenburg
* Order value is of about 40,000 Swedish crowns ($4,336)
* Assignments for City of Gothenburg will run over 4-year period
Source text: bit.ly/2hTBoaF
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.2259 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.