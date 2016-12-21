BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing
Dec 21 Nokia Corp
* Nokia sues apple in Europe and the U.S. for infringement of Nokia patents
* Filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and U.S., alleging that Apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents
* Actions have been filed with regional courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich in Germany and U.S. district court for eastern district of Texas
* Says Nokia is in process of filing further actions in other jurisdictions
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina posted a November trade surplus of $100 million, reversing a deficit from October, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.