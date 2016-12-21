Dec 21 Nokia Corp

* Nokia sues apple in Europe and the U.S. for infringement of Nokia patents

* Filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and U.S., alleging that Apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents

* Actions have been filed with regional courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich in Germany and U.S. district court for eastern district of Texas

* Says Nokia is in process of filing further actions in other jurisdictions