EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency firm, Mexico peso weaker in pre-holiday trade

(Recasts throughout with closing prices; adds dateline, byline) By Bruno Federowski and Miguel Angel Gutierrez SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 Brazil's currency strengthened on Thursday, touching its strongest level against the dollar in over a month, while the Mexican peso hit its weakest level in three weeks. The Brazilian real closed up 1 percent, and the Mexican peso ended down just over 1 percent. The peso slid after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster th