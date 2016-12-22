BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
Dec 22 AK BARS Bank :
* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors had convened extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) for Jan. 30, 2017 to consider share capital increase
* The board has also approved the bank's strategy for 2017-2021, under which by 2021 it plans to double its assets, raise net profit by over 10 times, increase ROA to 1.5 percent as well as expand number of retail and corporate customers by over 2.5 times
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.