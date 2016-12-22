Dec 22 AK BARS Bank :

* Said on Wednesday that its board of directors had convened extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) for Jan. 30, 2017 to consider share capital increase

* The board has also approved the bank's strategy for 2017-2021, under which by 2021 it plans to double its assets, raise net profit by over 10 times, increase ROA to 1.5 percent as well as expand number of retail and corporate customers by over 2.5 times

Source text - bit.ly/2htNZAz , bit.ly/2idlsD6

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)