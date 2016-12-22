(makes clear in headline and second bullet that 2.069 bln euro expected capital hike comes from debt swap)

Dec 22 Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:

* Updated value of the debt swap offer is total of 2.451 billion euros ($2.56 billion)

* Capital increase from debt-swap offer is expected to be a maximum of 2.069 billion euros

* Debt-swap offer to retail investors equal to 1.066 billion euros, to institutional investors equal to 1.385 billion euros

