BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital ups its stake in Frequency Electronics to 7.68 pct from previous 6.30 pct
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
Dec 22 Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:
* Updated value of the debt swap offer is total of 2.451 billion euros ($2.56 billion)
* Capital increase from debt-swap offer is expected to be a maximum of 2.069 billion euros
* Debt-swap offer to retail investors equal to 1.066 billion euros, to institutional investors equal to 1.385 billion euros
* American River Bankshares says has appointed Jeffery Owensby to American River Bankshares board and increased size of board from eight to nine members
* Reports 5.5 pct stake in Newcastle Investment Corp as of Dec 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2heoENc) Further company coverage: