Dec 22 Digital Magics SpA :

* Said on Wednesday it had signed an industrial agreement with Innogest and other shareholders of Withfounders

* Innogest is an Italian venture capital fund and Withfounders is a seed accelerator which has 13 startups in its portfolio

* To become top shareholder of Withfounders with a 35 pct stake

