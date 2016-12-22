BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II to buy Daseke Inc
* HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP II - co and Daseke Inc announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
Dec 22 Platynowe Inwestycje SA (PI) :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 16 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) discontinued administrative proceedings for exclusion from trade on regulated market of Platynowe Inwestycje's shares
* KNF said it discontinued proceedings as the issue of shares under Platynowe Inwestycje's shareholders resolution from Sept. 25, 2015 did not go through and therefore the interest of investors is not endangered
* KNF also initiated proceedings on the imposition of fine on Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. (SI) as well as directed a notice to the prosecutor's office in Warsaw, Poland, of suspicion of committing offense by SI
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc and two former executives on charges of fraud in the sale of U.S. mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.