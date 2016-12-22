BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22Action SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Samsung Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. (Samsung) informed the company about termination of all contractual relationships linking Samsung with the company and all other legal relationships between Action and Samsung
* Filed notice does not concern tripartite contracts: authorized non-exclusive distribution agreement from May 29, 2015 and Sub-Distributor Agreement For Neurologica Products of Feb.20, 2016
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications