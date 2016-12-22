DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 9
Dec 22 Sistema says:
* Sistema subsidiary, Sistema Finance S.A., sold 6,248,227 American Depositary Shares of MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) , representing 0.63 percent of MTS's share capital, to a non-affiliated buyer for a consideration of $55.359 million net of commission.
* Following this transaction, Sistema Group's effective share in the share capital of MTS, including shares owned by Sistema through its subsidiaries, declined to 50.03 percent from around 50.66 percent.
* Sistema plans to remain the company's controlling owner.
* Mikhail Shamolin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "The transaction ... generates additional resources for Sistema and allows us to continue investing in new promising projects in the Russian market." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri