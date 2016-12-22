BRIEF-Peabody Energy files plan of reorganization, disclosure statement
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
Dec 22 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that did not reach agreement with mBank SA on purchase of 100 pct stake in mLocum SA by Marvipol or its unit
* Under the term sheet signed on Nov. 14, the acquisition price of 100 pct in mLocum was supposed to be calculated based on the value of mLocum's assets and the company estimated the price at over 120.0 million zlotys ($28.39 million)
* On Dec. 21 Marvipol and mBank decided to end negotiations due to the lack of agreement on the final structure of the transaction and the price
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:,
($1 = 4.2272 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri
* Advises that it intends to establish a small shareholding sale facility for shareholders with holdings valued at $500 or less Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc, and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp.