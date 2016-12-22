BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Mercator Medical SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its Thailand-based unit Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd. signed a deal with Thailand-based JWS Construction Co. Ltd. for development of gloves factory
* The deal is worth 36.5 million zlotys ($8.63 million) net
($1 = 4.2272 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC