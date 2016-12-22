BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
Dec 22 Open Finance SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its associated company, Open Life Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zycie SA, signed an agreement with Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK)
* The agreement concerns an increase of the redemption value of the life insurance and endowment contracts with the Insurance Capital Fund not covered by the decision of UOKiK from 2015
* The agreement will have negative impact of up to 13.9 million zlotys ($3.29 million) on consolidated financial results of the company's capital group
($1 = 4.2260 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014