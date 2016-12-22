BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
* Steel Partners Holdings declares special one-time dividend of $.15 per unit
Dec 22 HAMBORNER REIT AG :
* Sells retail centre in Duisburg for 9.5 million euros ($9.92 million)
* Property was sold to a company of FIM Unternehmensgruppe, Bamberg


($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and CEO of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.
* Amtrust Financial Services Inc - effective Dec 19, 2016, co entered into amendment No. 7 to its credit agreement dated September 12, 2014 - SEC filing