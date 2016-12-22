BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Asseco Central Europe AS :
* Asseco Poland SA (Asseco Poland) buys 1.2 million shares of the company representing 5.82 pct stake and owns now 99.32 pct stake of Asseco Central Europe (ACE)
* Informed, that the sale of 1,242,480 shares of the share capital of ACE have been subscribed in the tender offer
* Asseco Poland's EGM announced the tender offer for the sale of 6.49 pct stake in the company in Oct.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters