Dec 22Moscow Exchange :

* Says as of Dec. 28 a new edition of listing rules on Moscow Exchange comes into force

* According to the new edition, requirements to free float for inclusion and maintaining shares in the second level of listing and transfer to the second level from the first are changed

* For inclusion to the second level (transfer from the third level to second) total market value of an issuer's shares in free float should be not less than 10 pct of the total amount of shares

* In case of transfer to the second level from the fist level free-float should be not less than 4 pct from the total amount of shares

* The reason for the exclusion of shares from the second level is decrease of free float to less than 4 pct from the total amount of shares during six consecutive months

Source text: bit.ly/2hLrDgQ

