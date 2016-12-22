BRIEF-Cole Credit Property Trust IV files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion of common stock
* Files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion in shares of our common stock Source text:(http://bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage:
Dec 22Moscow Exchange :
* Says as of Dec. 28 a new edition of listing rules on Moscow Exchange comes into force
* According to the new edition, requirements to free float for inclusion and maintaining shares in the second level of listing and transfer to the second level from the first are changed
* For inclusion to the second level (transfer from the third level to second) total market value of an issuer's shares in free float should be not less than 10 pct of the total amount of shares
* In case of transfer to the second level from the fist level free-float should be not less than 4 pct from the total amount of shares
* The reason for the exclusion of shares from the second level is decrease of free float to less than 4 pct from the total amount of shares during six consecutive months
* CBOE Holdings -it has unanimously elected Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings' ceo, to serve in additional role of chairman of board upon closing of transaction
* Prudential Bancorp - initial merger consideration is subject to potential adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: