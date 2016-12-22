BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group: consent to reprice and extend CHF 1,360 mln Term Loan B
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication
Dec 22 Xtranet Gruppen i Stockholm AB (publ) :
* Signs agreement with Arvikens Elentreprenad AB for takeover of their fiber business
DETROIT, Dec 22 U.S. auto sales will probably decline slightly for December as consumers keep snubbing sedans despite record consumer discounts, industry consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday in a forecast that highlights the pressure on Detroit automakers.
DUBAI, Dec 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up on Thursday before the release of the kingdom's state budget for 2017, while Egypt's uptrend slowed. Other Gulf markets were mixed in modest trading volumes.