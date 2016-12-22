Dec 22 Grupa PZU

* Poland's largest insurer, the state-run PZU, said on Thursday S&P Global Ratings has maintained the company's rating at A- following the insurer's deal to buy a stake in Bank Pekao from Italy's Unicredit.

* "We are satisfied that a positive assessment of the transaction by the financial market has been strengthened today by the decision of the S&P agency," PZU's Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski said in a statement. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)