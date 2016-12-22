Dec 22 BrainCool AB (publ) :

* Takes up loan of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.09 million) for preparations for launch in US and financing of acquisition of BeneChill

* Loan has 8% interest with maturity of six months

* Agreement has been signed with private investors

