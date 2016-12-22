BRIEF-Biogen says separation of Bioverativ to be completed on Feb 1
* Says separation of Bioverativ as independent company expected to be completed on February 1, 2017
Dec 22 BrainCool AB (publ) :
* Takes up loan of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.09 million) for preparations for launch in US and financing of acquisition of BeneChill
* Loan has 8% interest with maturity of six months
* Agreement has been signed with private investors
Source text: bit.ly/2hgDpAA

($1 = 9.1660 Swedish crowns)
