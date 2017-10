Dec 22 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank said in a statement:

* Granted Banco BPI a total of 350 million euros ($366 million) in loans.

* Loans include 300 million euros to finance investments of mainly small and medium-sized companies.

* An additional 50 million euros aimed at financing corporate energy efficiency investments in Portugal.Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/CuwTJx) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)