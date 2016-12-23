FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deoleo updates on its industrial restructuring in Italy
December 23, 2016 / 6:32 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Deoleo updates on its industrial restructuring in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Deoleo SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit Carapelli Firenze SpA has reached an agreement with Italian authorities for the action plan in relation to closure of its Inveruno unit

* The action plan comprehends possible agreement with an Italian company The Organic Factory Srl which will rent Inveruno unit for the period of four years with purchase option, accepting about half of the workers affected

* Will sign another agreement, according to which the Organic Factory Srl will keep manufacturing for Deoleo

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

