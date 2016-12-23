FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-APN Promise buys back 1.6 mln of own shares
December 23, 2016 / 8:19 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-APN Promise buys back 1.6 mln of own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - APN Promise SA :

* Said on Thursday that in transactions on the NewConnect market between Dec. 14 and Dec. 22 acquired 1,604,106 own shares representing 15.87 pct stake at average price of 6.98 zloty ($1.65) per share

* On Dec. 14 its management board announced share buy back at maximum price per share of 8 zlotys

* Sankorex Investments Limited sold 1.5 million shares of APN Promise at 7.05 zloty per share

* After transaction, Sankorex Investments Limited does not own any shares of the company

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.2270 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

