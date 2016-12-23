UniCredit adds more banks to 13bn rights issue

LONDON, Dec 23 (IFR) - UniCredit has added nine more European banks to work on its 13bn rights issue, taking to 20 the number of firms working on the bumper share sale that is expected to be formally launched as early as January.

Italy's biggest lender by assets said Banca IMI, Banco Santander, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Natixis and Societe Generale will act as joint bookrunners on the deal.

They join structuring advisors Morgan Stanley and UBS, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Mediobanca, and co-global co-ordinators Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

UniCredit's own investment bank will also work on the deal.

The underwriters will receive a 3%-plus fee for the capital raise, which is expected sometime in the first quarter (here).