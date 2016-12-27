FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foreland Fabrictech updates on action against former executive chairman
December 27, 2016 / 3:32 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Foreland Fabrictech updates on action against former executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Foreland Fabrictech Holdings Ltd :

* Refers to public reprimand made by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading against, co and Tsoi Kin Chit

* In process of engaging legal advisers with view to take further measures against Tsoi in relation to breach of securities laws

* As not able to ascertain if measures will materially impact securities, will not be appropriate for trading in securities to continue

* Will make a request to Singapore Exchange Securities to change trading halt into a trading suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

