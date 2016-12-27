FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vita Societa Editoriale receives offers to rent two of its branches
December 27, 2016 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Vita Societa Editoriale receives offers to rent two of its branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :

* Said on Friday that the board had approved the renting proposal of its business unit presented by Vita News, a newly-formed cooperative of journalists from magazine Vita

* Board took notice of the expression of interest of majority shareholder K Group Srl for the lease of its technological business unit

* Board has asked the offerors to also formulate an offer for the company's sale of the units

