Dec 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc:

* “Millions” of Alexa devices sold worldwide this year

* Customers purchased record number of devices from Amazon Echo family this holiday with sales up over 9 times versus last year’s holiday season

* On Cyber Monday 2016, Handmade at Amazon saw a 200 percent increase in sales versus Cyber Monday 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: