8 months ago
BRIEF-WSE admits to trade shares of TXM
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
December 27, 2016 / 2:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-WSE admits to trade shares of TXM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Has resolved to admit to trade the following shares of TXM IPO-TXM.WA on the regular market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* 2,000 series A shares, 200,000 series A1 shares, 107,900 series A2 shares, 124,000 series A3 shares, 986,100 series A4 shares, 794,600 series B shares, 15,225,400 series C shares, 4 mln series E shares and 4 mln rights to series E shares

* Earlier on, TXM set the issue price in its IPO for 5 zlotys ($1.19)/shr

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.2180 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

