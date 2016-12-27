BRIEF-WSE admits to trade shares of TXM

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Has resolved to admit to trade the following shares of TXM IPO-TXM.WA on the regular market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* 2,000 series A shares, 200,000 series A1 shares, 107,900 series A2 shares, 124,000 series A3 shares, 986,100 series A4 shares, 794,600 series B shares, 15,225,400 series C shares, 4 mln series E shares and 4 mln rights to series E shares

* Earlier on, TXM set the issue price in its IPO for 5 zlotys ($1.19)/shr

