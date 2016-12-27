FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Amper to invest up to 4.8 mln euros in Nervion
#First Republic News
December 27, 2016 / 5:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Amper to invest up to 4.8 mln euros in Nervion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Amper SA :

* Says to grant up to 4.8 million euro ($5.0 million) financing to Nervion SL with a right to convert it into shares, reaching a stake of about 78.4 percent (not 57.75 percent) in the company

* In one year upon the financing operation, minority shareholders of Nervion representing 17.5 pct of its share capital, will get the right to convert their shares into shares of Amper at market price

* Says signs 6.8 million euro syndicated loan agreement with Alternative Financing Estructuracion y Originacion, convertible into shares of Amper at 0.085 euro per share, in relation with Nervion financing operation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9564 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

