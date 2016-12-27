FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Manitex International announces sale of CVS subsidiary
December 27, 2016 / 6:04 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Manitex International announces sale of CVS subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc :

* Manitex International Inc announces sale of CVS subsidiary

* Net proceeds of $19 mln slated for debt reduction

* As part of transaction, Manitex retained operations of CVS's valla division

* Sold CVS unit to BP S.r.l. and NEIP III S.p.A., for $5 mln in cash, and assumption of $14 mln of net CVS debt

* Expects to record in Q4,year end 2016 results certain non-cash charges for goodwill, intangible assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

