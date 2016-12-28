FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares announces prepayment of ESOP share acquisition loan
December 28, 2016 / 9:44 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares announces prepayment of ESOP share acquisition loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dime Community Bancshares Inc :

* Dime Community Bancshares announces the prepayment of the ESOP share acquisition loan

* prepayment of ESOP share acquisition loan to result in one-time, non-tax deductible charge to earnings of $0.30/share in Q4

* establishment of KSOP,repayment of share acquisition loan expected to result in annual reduction to operating expense of about $1.1 million

* establishment of KSOP,repayment of share acquisition loan expected to result in increase of about $0.03 in diluted EPS

* prepayment of ESOP share acquisition loan to result in one-time, non-cash, non-tax deductible charge to earnings for quarter ending Dec 31

* prepayment to result in one-time, non-cash, non-tax deductible charge to earnings of about $11 million, in quarter ending Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

